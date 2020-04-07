Washburn & Doughty delivers Tier 4 tractor tug to McAllister Towing

McAllister Towing has taken delivery of the 93’x38′ tug Eileen McAllister, the 34th tractor tug in New York-based McAllister’s fleet.

The new 6,770-hp tug is powered by 3516E Tier 4 Caterpillar engines with twin Schottel SRP 490 Z-drive units. She achieved over 84 metric tons during her ABS bollard pull certification. The Eileen McAllister will soon join her sister vessel, the Tate McAllister, as the most powerful tug in Port Everglades, Fla.

Combining her eco-friendly CAT engines with Markey winches on the bow and stern puts the new tug at the forefront of shipdocking tugs, McAllister officials said. The tug will supply McAllister’s customers with the power they need to make their port connections in a safe and efficient fashion.

The Eileen McAllister was delivered from Washburn & Doughty Associates, East Boothbay, Maine, on April 6 and set sail for her new home port. The months long construction of the tug was overseen by engineering manager Martin Costa and fleet engineer Jamie Thibodeaux.

Capt. Chuck Runnion, McAllister Towing of Port Everglades’ vice president and general manager, is looking forward to the tug’s arrival.

“The Eileen McAllister was constructed specifically to meet the needs of handling the ever-increasing size of vessels calling into Port Everglades,” said Runnion. “This tug, along with the Tate McAllister, will be able to safely handle these ships and even larger ones with exceptional control and power. The McAllister team in Port Everglades are proud and motivated to be able to bring the newest level of service to our customers.”

The Eileen McAllister was christened at her launch by Eileen Buch, Eileen Duane Donovan, and Eileen Fitzsimons. The three Eileens are direct descendants of James McAllister, who founded McAllister Towing in 1864.