Lake Assault Boats lands 5-year force protection-medium boats contract

Superior, Wis.-based Lake Assault Boats, part of Fraser Shipyards and a manufacturer of fire, patrol, and rescue craft, has been chosen to supply up to 119 Force Protection-Medium (FP-M) patrol boats to the U.S. Navy. The five-year Indefinite Delivery Indefinite Quantity (IDIQ) contract carries a maximum value of $56 million, and the first deliveries will begin in November 2020.

An operational requirement for the 33’x10′ boats is to provide anti-terrorism/force protection patrols for U.S. Navy installations, which includes patrol, interrogation of other waterborne assets, and escorting large vessels in and out of port in various weather and water conditions throughout the year, day and night.

Each of the boats will feature a full cuddy cabin and will carry four weapon mounts capable of accommodating up to .50 caliber machine guns. The aluminum V-hull boats are protected by a polyurethane foam collar wrap.

Main propulsion will come from twin 225-hp outboard motors. The FP-M patrol boats will provide security for Navy ships and personnel from waterborne threats in and outside of Navy ports around the world.

“We are honored to be chosen by the U.S. Navy to supply it with these versatile and powerful FP-M patrol craft,” Chad DuMars, Lake Assault Boat vice president of operations, said in a statement announcing the contract. “Our FP-M vessels will be engineered and built to the same high manufacturing and quality control standards as our patrol and fire boats currently in service throughout North America.”

DuMars said Lake Assault’s selection, after a long and rigorous competitive bid process, represents a significant accomplishment for the shipyard and its sister company, Fraser Shipyards. “Our entire team is very excited and prepared to provide these boats to serve with the U.S. Navy,” he said.