Bollinger Shipyards delivers new Louisiana flood gate

Bollinger Shipyards LLC delivered the 84’x40’x19′ Bayou Teche flood gate to St. Mary Parish Levee District. The steel flood gate is designed for a 25-year rain event and to provide flood risk reduction for a 10′ storm surge. New flood structure will help mitigate heavy rain and storm surge flooding in St. Mary Parish

The Bollinger-built gate is the heart of the Bayou Teche Flood Control Structure project announced in January of this year.

“Bollinger is proud to play a role in helping to protect the homes, businesses and communities along Bayou Teche,” Ben Bordelon, president and CEO of Bollinger said in a statement announcing the delivery. “After what has been a particularly tough 2020 storm season for south Louisiana, it’s important to get projects like this completed before next season so folks can have peace of mind.”

The Bayou Teche Flood Control Structure is designed to reduce the risk of a heavy rain event and hurricane storm surge flooding when water comes through the Charenton Canal into Bayou Teche. It is located where the Charenton Canal meets Bayou Teche and will consist of a levee section from the northward high ground across the old Bayou Teche through Victory Island and across to the east side of the Bayou Teche. The structure will protect an area containing 6,500 properties and the 13,500 people that reside there.

The Bayou Teche Flood Control Structure is the first of two projects Bollinger is contracted to build for the St. Mary Parish Levee District and the fifth overall flood control structure built by Bollinger Shipyards.

The project is being funded partially by a grant from the Louisiana Department of Transportation “Louisiana State Wide Flood Control Program” and the St. Mary Parish Levee District.

“I’m proud of our team at Bollinger Shipyards’ Amelia facility. With six named hurricanes impacting the Gulf region and the Covid-19 global pandemic, they remained steady and were able to safely deliver a high-quality product despite facing some serious adversity. I’m also thankful for our partnership with Sealevel Construction and St. Mary Parish Levee District,” Bordelon said.