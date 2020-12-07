FMC commissioners urge Marad and CDC to prioritize Covid vaccines for mariners

Last week, Federal Maritime Commission members Carl W. Bentzel and Daniel B. Maffei sent a letter to Marad Administrator Adm. Mark Buzby and CDC Director Dr. Robert Redfield, urging them to prioritize PPE, rapid testing supplies, and coronavirus vaccines for the maritime workforce.

“With recent Covid-19 outbreaks impacting the maritime labor workforce and port operations, we strongly recommend that rapid Covid-19 testing be made available to the U.S. maritime labor workforce as soon as possible. Looking ahead, as vaccinations come online, we also recommend that this industry workforce be recognized as a priority for early vaccination given the ongoing role it will play in moving critical medical supplies, PPE, and vaccines,” Commissioners Bentzel and Maffei said.