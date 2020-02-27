Coast Guard now offering customizable Subchapter M training programs

The Towing Vessel National Center of Expertise has launched a new training hub that allows industry compliance officers or operators, third party organization representatives, and Coast Guard marine inspectors to request customizable, in-person Subchapter M training sessions that are based on the latest policy and Coast Guard perspective on the selected topics.

The following are the training modules offered and the estimated course run times:

Introduction: Introduce TVNCOE staff. Describe the TVNCOE focus and two Subchapter M inspection options. 30 minutes.

Understanding a Certificate of Inspection (COI) (Part 136): COI requirements. Discussion about the relationship between a COI and a Towing Safety Management System (TSMS). 45 minutes.

Dry-dock (Part 137): Subchapter M drydock and internal structural examination requirements. 30 minutes.

TSMS (Part 138): The purpose of a TSMS. Overview of the TSMS compliance process. 75 minutes.

Operations (Part 140): Overview of Subchapter M operational requirements. One hour.

Navigation Safety (Part 140): Overview of Subchapter M navigational safety equipment requirements. Applicability of COLREGS based on route and size/configuration of towing vessels. 30 minutes.

Manning and Watch Keeping (Parts 15 and 140): Overview of manning, watchkeeping, and work hour requirements. 75 minutes.

Standards for Training, Certification & Watch Keeping (STCW): Overview of STCW requirements. 30 minutes.

Lifesaving (Part 141): Overview of Subchapter M lifesaving requirements. 45 minutes.

Fire Protection (Part 142): Overview of Subchapter M firefighting requirements. 45 minutes.

Engineering (Part 143): Overview of Subchapter M engineering system regulatory requirements. 45 minutes.

Construction (Part 144): Overview of Subchapter M vessel construction regulatory requirements. One hour.

TugSafe and TugSafe Central: Overview and demonstration of TugSafe (an electronic inspection aid) and TugSafe Central (an electronic compliance guidebook). 30 minutes.

For those who need more advanced or specific training beyond what is outlined in the module descriptions above, please clearly state in the “Additional Information” section of the “ITV Training Request” and TVNCOE will do its best to accommodate. Unless otherwise arranged, the TVNCOE will hold this training at the NCOE training facility in Paducah, Ky.

For more information, visit TVNCOE’s website or contact Mr. Steven Douglass at 270-444-7715, ext. 205 or steven.t.douglass@uscg.mil.