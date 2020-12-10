AWO releases video thanking commercial mariners for their role during Covid-19

Throughout 2020, commercial mariners, part of the essential critical infrastructure workforce, have risen to the challenges of operating through the pandemic, severe weather and more while continuing to deliver the cargo that keeps America’s economy moving. AWO produced the short video, 2020: Year of the Mariner, to thank them and help tell that story.

“This year has been challenging, but the maritime supply chain has continued moving goods, supplies and essential commodities to every corner of our nation,” explained Jennifer Carpenter, AWO’s president and CEO. “Thank you to all of our country’s commercial mariners, who despite unprecedented circumstances, have adapted and persevered, all while prioritizing health and safety. 2020 has reinforced what those of us who serve this industry have long known: America can count on the tugboat, towboat and barge industry.”

You can watch the full video here.