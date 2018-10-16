WorkBoat names its Significant Boats of 2018

WorkBoat has named its 10 Significant Boats of 2018. This year’s list included four passenger vessels, two of them ferries. Other selections: two ATBs, a tug, towboat, fire-rescue boat and an LNG bunker barge.
Six of the vessels were built at Gulf of Mexico shipyards, two were built at West Coast yards, and two at Great Lakes shipyards. The 10 boats will be recognized at an awards breakfast at the International WorkBoat Show on Thursday, Nov. 29. The breakfast will culminate with the selection of the 2018 Boat of the Year, which will be chosen from the list below. For the first time, this year’s Boat of the Year will be picked by the readers of WorkBoat magazine and WorkBoat.com. You can place your vote here.
Here are the 10 winners, in alphabetical order:
Cindy L. Erickson, Chris Reeves, Jerry Jarrett, TBD (Triple-Screw Towboats)
Owner: Marquette Transportation Co.
Builder: C&C Marine and Repair
Designer: CT Marine
Clean Jacksonville (LNG Bunker Barge)
Owner: TOTE Maritime
Builder: Conrad Industries
Designer: Bristol Harbor Group (barge)/GTT (LNG cryogenic membrane)
Douglas B. Mackie (tug), Ellis Island (dredge) (Suction Hopper Dredge ATB)
Owner: Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co.
Builder: Eastern Shipbuilding Group
Designer: Ship Architects Inc. (tug), Bay Engineering Inc. (dredge), Ocean Tug & Barge Engineering (concept design)
Owner: Red and White Fleet
Builder: All American Marine
Designer: Teknicraft Design
Owner: Tahoe Douglas Fire Protection District
Builder: Lake Assault Boats/Fraser Shipyards Inc.
Designer: Lake Assault Boats
Millville (tug), 1964 (barge) (Articulated Tug/Barge Unit)
Owner: Wawa Inc.
Builder: Fincantieri Bay Shipbuilding
Designer: Guarino & Cox
National Geographic Quest, National Geographic Venture (Expedition Cruise Vessel)
Owner: Lindblad Expeditions
Builder: Nichols Brothers Boat Builders
Designer: Jensen Maritime Consultants
Potomac Taxi I, II, III and IV (Water Taxi)
Owner: Potomac Riverboat Co., Entertainment Cruises
Builder: Metal Shark
Designer: BMT
Rosemary McAllister (Ship Assist/Escort Tug)
Owner: McAllister Towing and Transportation Co. Inc.
Builder: Eastern Shipbuilding Group
Designer: Jensen Maritime
Seastreak Commodore (Commuter Ferry)
Owner: Seastreak LLC
Builder: Gulf Craft LLC
Designer: Incat Crowther