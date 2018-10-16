WorkBoat names its Significant Boats of 2018

WorkBoat has named its 10 Significant Boats of 2018. This year’s list included four passenger vessels, two of them ferries. Other selections: two ATBs, a tug, towboat, fire-rescue boat and an LNG bunker barge.

Six of the vessels were built at Gulf of Mexico shipyards, two were built at West Coast yards, and two at Great Lakes shipyards. The 10 boats will be recognized at an awards breakfast at the International WorkBoat Show on Thursday, Nov. 29. The breakfast will culminate with the selection of the 2018 Boat of the Year, which will be chosen from the list below. For the first time, this year’s Boat of the Year will be picked by the readers of WorkBoat magazine and WorkBoat.com. You can place your vote here.

Here are the 10 winners, in alphabetical order:

Cindy L. Erickson, Chris Reeves, Jerry Jarrett, TBD (Triple-Screw Towboats)

Owner: Marquette Transportation Co.

Builder: C&C Marine and Repair

Designer: CT Marine

Clean Jacksonville (LNG Bunker Barge)

Owner: TOTE Maritime

Builder: Conrad Industries

Designer: Bristol Harbor Group (barge)/GTT (LNG cryogenic membrane)

Douglas B. Mackie (tug), Ellis Island (dredge) (Suction Hopper Dredge ATB)

Owner: Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co.

Builder: Eastern Shipbuilding Group

Designer: Ship Architects Inc. (tug), Bay Engineering Inc. (dredge), Ocean Tug & Barge Engineering (concept design)

Enhydra (Hybrid Ferry)

Owner: Red and White Fleet

Builder: All American Marine

Designer: Teknicraft Design

Marine 24 (Fire/Rescue Boat)

Owner: Tahoe Douglas Fire Protection District

Builder: Lake Assault Boats/Fraser Shipyards Inc.

Designer: Lake Assault Boats

Millville (tug), 1964 (barge) (Articulated Tug/Barge Unit)

Owner: Wawa Inc.

Builder: Fincantieri Bay Shipbuilding

Designer: Guarino & Cox

National Geographic Quest, National Geographic Venture (Expedition Cruise Vessel)

Owner: Lindblad Expeditions

Builder: Nichols Brothers Boat Builders

Designer: Jensen Maritime Consultants

Potomac Taxi I, II, III and IV (Water Taxi)

Owner: Potomac Riverboat Co., Entertainment Cruises

Builder: Metal Shark

Designer: BMT

Rosemary McAllister (Ship Assist/Escort Tug)

Owner: McAllister Towing and Transportation Co. Inc.

Builder: Eastern Shipbuilding Group

Designer: Jensen Maritime

Seastreak Commodore (Commuter Ferry)

Owner: Seastreak LLC

Builder: Gulf Craft LLC

Designer: Incat Crowther