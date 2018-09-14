Subscribe Advertise Brand Partners Contact

Nichols Brothers launches second cruise vessel for Lindblad

The second of two expedition cruise vessels for Lindblad Expeditions recently launched at Nichols Brothers Boat Builders' Freeland, Wash., shipyard. Nichols Brothers Boat Builders photo

Nichols Brothers Boat Builders (NBBB) was contracted by Lindblad Expeditions (LEX) in December 2015 to construct two new 238’x44’x10′, 100-passenger cruise vessels for expedition cruising in coastal California; Baja, Calif.; Alaska; the Pacific Northwest, Costa Rica, Panama, and Belize.

The first vessel, National Geographic Quest, has operated within the LEX fleet since July 2017, while the National Geographic Venture launched Sept. 10 at Nichols Brothers shipyard in Freeland, Wash.

The 50-cabin coastal vessel is the second newbuild for the line and has been designed with decades of expedition experience. Lindblad Expeditions photo

The Jones Act coastal cruise vessel is a state-of-the-art, purpose-built expedition vessel made for exploring coastal waters, shallow coves, and fast-moving channels where wildlife congregate. Designed to offer passengers the luxury of supreme comfort, the boats also feature spacious cabins, open decks for wildlife viewing, and specialty tools for exploration, making them the ideal platform for voyaging in remote areas, a statement from Nichols Brothers announcing the delivery of the National Geographic Venture said.

The U.S. flagged National Geographic Venture, which will welcome its first passengers onboard in November in San Francisco, will transfer to NBBB’s pier side facility in Langley, Wash., for final outfitting and sea trials, before being delivered to Lindblad Expeditions in October 2018.

Following the new boat’s launch celebrations in San Francisco, it will depart on two new and unique inaugural itineraries that explore the Pacific Coast, before Venture begins her seasons in Baja, the Pacific Northwest and Alaska. The 50-cabin coastal vessel is the second newbuild for the line and has been designed with decades of expedition experience, according to a statement from Lindblad.

About the author

Ken Hocke

Ken Hocke has been the senior editor of WorkBoat since 1999. He was the associate editor of WorkBoat from 1997 to 1999. Prior to that, he was the editor of the Daily Shipping Guide, a transportation daily in New Orleans. He has written for other publications including The Times-Picayune. He graduated from Louisiana State University with an arts and sciences degree, with a concentration in English, in 1978.

