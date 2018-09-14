Nichols Brothers launches second cruise vessel for Lindblad

Nichols Brothers Boat Builders (NBBB) was contracted by Lindblad Expeditions (LEX) in December 2015 to construct two new 238’x44’x10′, 100-passenger cruise vessels for expedition cruising in coastal California; Baja, Calif.; Alaska; the Pacific Northwest, Costa Rica, Panama, and Belize.

The first vessel, National Geographic Quest, has operated within the LEX fleet since July 2017, while the National Geographic Venture launched Sept. 10 at Nichols Brothers shipyard in Freeland, Wash.

The Jones Act coastal cruise vessel is a state-of-the-art, purpose-built expedition vessel made for exploring coastal waters, shallow coves, and fast-moving channels where wildlife congregate. Designed to offer passengers the luxury of supreme comfort, the boats also feature spacious cabins, open decks for wildlife viewing, and specialty tools for exploration, making them the ideal platform for voyaging in remote areas, a statement from Nichols Brothers announcing the delivery of the National Geographic Venture said.

The U.S. flagged National Geographic Venture, which will welcome its first passengers onboard in November in San Francisco, will transfer to NBBB’s pier side facility in Langley, Wash., for final outfitting and sea trials, before being delivered to Lindblad Expeditions in October 2018.

Following the new boat’s launch celebrations in San Francisco, it will depart on two new and unique inaugural itineraries that explore the Pacific Coast, before Venture begins her seasons in Baja, the Pacific Northwest and Alaska. The 50-cabin coastal vessel is the second newbuild for the line and has been designed with decades of expedition experience, according to a statement from Lindblad.