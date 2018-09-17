C&C Marine delivers third triple-screw towboat to Marquette

Belle Chasse, La.-based C&C Marine and Repair has delivered the Jerry Jarrett, the third in a series of new 6,600-hp, 160’x50’x11’6″ triple-screw Z-drive towboats, to Marquette Transportation Co., Paducah, Ky.

Designed by CT Marine, Portland, Maine, the towboats are powered by three Cummins QSK60-M main engines, producing 2,200 hp @ 1,800 rpm each, paired to three Steerprop SP25D azimuthing Z-drive thrusters supplied by Karl Senner LLC, Kenner, La. The triple azimuthing Z-drive configuration is designed for optimal speed, power and maneuverability. The 4-bladed Z-drive stainless steel props have 86″ diameters. In addition, the Z-drives operate at lower engine loads that boost fuel efficiency.

Jerry Jarrett’s superstructure is supported on a bed of springs for added crew comfort for the boat’s 13 crewmembers, as well as a soft-core joiner system in the accommodation spaces for additional comfort and fire safety.

“We have been very pleased with the results,” Josh Esper, Marquette’s executive vice president, said in a statement announcing the delivery. “C&C Marine and Repair has exceeded our expectations on both quality and production.”

Ship’s service power is the responsibility of two Cummins QSM11-DM gensets, sparking 275 kW of electrical power each.

Capacities include 107,700 gals. of diesel fuel oil; 1,400 gal. main engine day tanks; 74,950 gal. non-consumable potable water; 10,250 gals. potable water; and 875 gals. lube oil. Crew capacity is 12, plus one or two guests.

Sporting a 9’3″ draft, the Jerry Jarrett is being delivered just four months after the second towboat in the series, Chris Reeves, was delivered, and only seven months after the first boat in the series, Cindy L. Erickson, was delivered in February. After delivery of the second towboat, Marquette exercised its option for a fourth towboat. That towboat is scheduled for delivery in December. The boats are USCG certified, Subchapters C and M.

C&C Marine, established in 1997, designs and builds towboats, offshore supply vessels, dredges, and barges, along with a variety of other vessels. New construction is handled under roof and barge repairs on land.