Conrad delivers first North American LNG bunker barge

Conrad Industries Inc. has delivered the 232’x48’8″x15’8″ Clean Jacksonville, the first LNG bunker barge constructed in North America. The Clean Jacksonville was built in Orange, Texas, at Conrad Orange Shipyard. The successful gas trial execution took place in Port Fourchon, La.

The barge will enter service for TOTE Maritime Puerto Rico at the Port of Jacksonville (JAXPORT), Fla., where it will bunker two LNG-fueled Marlin-class containerships that operate between Jacksonville and San Juan, Puerto Rico. The Isla Bella and Perla Del Caribe, the two 3,100-TEU Marlin-class vessels, were built General Dynamics NASSCO, San Diego. The ships were delivered in late 2015 and early 2016.

Bristol Harbor Group, Bristol, R.I., designed the barge, with help from Conrad and GTT, the French company that developed the LNG cryogenic membrane containment technology used for the project. Conrad has exclusive rights to GTT membrane technology in North America. The new barge also features a bunker mast design, called REACH4, which was developed by GTT for simple and safe LNG transfer to ships.

“It is the first time the GTT membrane system has been installed in a non-self-propelled barge in the U.S.,” Johnny Conrad, president and CEO of Conrad Industries, said in a statement announcing the delivery. “It is the first time an LNG bunker mast of this type has been built. The list goes on.”

No information about the barge’s capacity was forthcoming in the prepared statement. However, in a 2016 WorkBoat interview, a Conrad spokesperson said the barge would have a capacity of 2,200 cu. meters.

“The broad collaboration between TOTE, Conrad, the myriad project stakeholders, and U.S. regulators led to the successful design, construction, and commissioning of this unique and groundbreaking project,” said Philippe Berterottiere, chairman and CEO of GTT.