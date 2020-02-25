Q-LNG gets USCG approval for variant design bunkering fuels ATBs

Quality Liquefied Natural Gas Transport (Q-LNG) has received U.S. Coast Guard design basis acceptance and regulatory approvals to move forward with construction on two variants of its current design. The designs, each for a 5,400m3 and 8,000m3 articulated tug and barge (“ATB”), are both variants of the 4,000m3 ATB design currently under construction at VT Halter Marine in Pascagoula, Miss.

Q-LNG is currently contracted with VT Halter for the construction of America’s first offshore LNG ATB, which includes a 324’x64’x32.6′ barge and 124’x42’x21′ tug. The ATB is being constructed to meet the requirements of U.S. Flag, ABS Class and the International Gas Carrier Code, and is designed to carry 4,000 cubic meters of LNG.

The Design Basis Letter (“DBL”) approvals from the USCG represent a continuation of Q-LNG’s commitment to developing LNG fueling infrastructure in North America. Q-LNG will own and operate these assets to further provide marine transportation of LNG, a critical component of U.S. LNG infrastructure, to various ports on the Atlantic Coast, Caribbean and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico.

Shane Guidry, Q-LNG’s CEO. is also the third generation CEO at Harvey Gulf where he and his team have designed, built, own and operate the largest fleet of US flag LNG service vessels and the 1st LNG marine fueling terminal in North America. The five vessels and fueling facility have been operating for seven years without any incident.

“As an industry leader we are committed to continued support of the cruise and broader maritime industry in North America and abroad,” Guidry said. “This new project will closely mirror the current vessel under construction by utilizing a significant amount of the design and engineering details, applying all lessons and efficiencies learned from the 4,000m3 ATB. Q-LNG will be able to deliver the follow-on designs in a shorter period of time at a highly competitive price.”

Guidry said that by working with current equipment suppliers Q-LNG is able to leverage efficiencies and ensure competitive pricing, while positively impacting vessel construction, delivery and reliability during operations. “Major cruise, tanker and container ship operators are continuing their commitment to build and deliver LNG powered ships to the market, and Q-LNG is ready meet the challenge,” he said. “We will deliver the safest, most cost effective and most technologically advanced solutions to the maritime industry.”

Guidry is also CEO of Harvey Gulf International Marine, a global offshore service operator that specializes in providing offshore supply, multi-purpose support, fast supply and subsea construction vessel services across various vessel classifications, with a focus on industry leading LNG dual-fuel vessels.

“My grandfather started this business 70 years ago, and I’m pleased to be the third generation CEO from my family,” Guidry said. “From a humble beginning of a three oyster fishing vessels used as supply vessels in 1949 to a larger fleet of offshore vessels that towed barges and drilling rigs to its modern day evolution of a fleet of offshore supply, support and subsea construction vessels, Harvey Gulf has constantly reinvented itself to fit the industry demands. We were the first company to ‘Go Green’ and design, build and introduce LNG dual fuel vessels, LNG marine fueling terminal and LNG ATB into the market, and continue to focus on the future needs of our customers.”

Over the past year Harvey Gulf made the commitment to expanding its operations outside of the U.S. Gulf of Mexico. The commitment has not waivered regardless of the challenges of international business and hurdles it overcame to be a global presence in its market, Guidry said. This is not the first time Harvey Gulf has ventured away from its home in the Gulf of Mexico. Through its history it has developed a presence not only in the Gulf of Mexico, but in Alaska, the Caribbean, South America, Mexico, Brazil, Israel and Africa.

The global expansion has clearly benefited the bottom line for Harvey Gulf over the past year, with the company deploying nearly 25% of its active vessels into the global market. Even despite the recent expansion, Guidry said he strongly believes there is further global expansion in 2020 and beyond.

“In the 1st quarter, we deployed two vessels to Peru which are currently operating under contract. During the 2nd quarter we will be deploying vessels to the Bahamas as well as sending three vessels, two PSV’s and one FSIV, on speculation to the West Africa/Mediterranean regions,” Guirdy said. “We intend to further expand our footprint in West Africa, and certainly not opposed to going back to East Africa for the right opportunities.”