Master Marine to build 1,600-hp towboat for Houston operator

Marine Chartering Associates LLC, Houston, has signed a contract with Master Marine Inc., Bayou La Batre, Ala., to build a Subchapter M compliant 67’x28′ 1,600-hp towboat. There is an option for a second boat. The towboat design is from Entech Designs LLC, Kenner, La.

“We are very happy to be teaming up with MCA to provide them and their customers the latest towboats and equipment available along with meeting all Subchapter M requirements,” said Steven Authement, Master Marine’s director of business development. “The first vessel will be delivered and placed into service by the end of summer 2020 with the additional option vessel if exercised to follow.”

Each boat will be powered by a pair of Laborde Products-supplied S6R2-Y3MPTAW Mitsubishi 803-hp Tier 3 diesel marine engines to be operated at 1,400 rpm coupled to Twin Disc MGX-5321DC gears.

Devall Diesel Services is providing electrical power with two John Deere 4045 65KW Tier 3 electronic controlled generators with the main engines, gears and generators cooled by RW Fernstrum keel coolers.

A pair of Hung Shin Marine Propulsion LLC 70″x48″x7″, 4-bladed stainless steel propellers will provide thrust through two J&S Machine Works Inc. 7″ ABS Grade 2 propeller shafts with all Thordon Bearings, Thorplas bushings and shaft seals with the steering system provided by Custom Hydraulic Components Inc. controlling two 7″ main steering rudders and four 7″ flanking rudders.

Schuyler Maritime LLC will provide all 18″x11″ rubber fendering around the entire perimeter of the vessel and push knees. Gulf Coast Air & Hydraulics Inc. will provide a pair of Quincy F325 reciprocating air compressors and ventilation fans, while R.S. Price & Son Inc. will provide a mini-split heat pump HVAC system in all interior spaces with Blakeney Marine providing all custom woodwork and interior finishes.

Donavon Marine to deliver the large aluminum Diamond SeaGlaze windows and Dales Welding and Fabricators LLC will supply the aluminum exterior doors. Byrne Rice and Turner Inc. will supply a pair of Nabrico 40-7HE 40-ton deck winches.

Each boat will carry 15,600 gals. of fuel, 4,359 gals. potable water and 9,500 gals. ballast water along with providing a maximum 7’9″ working draft. Each vessel will have three crew staterooms, 1-1⁄2 baths and a full galley arrangement.