Master Boat Builders delivers third Kirby 5,000-hp ATB tug

Master Boat Builders, Bayou La Batre, Ala., has delivered the 109’x36’x18’3″ ATB tug Cape Henery to Kirby Offshore Marine, Houston.

Designed by Guarino & Cox, Covington, La., the new steel tug, which has and an aluminum tower, is powered by a pair of Tier 4 Caterpillar 3516E diesel engines, each producing 2,501 hp at 1,600 rpm. The Cats connect to 120″x78″, 5-bladed stainless-steel Hung Shin wheels through Reintjes WAF 1173 marine gears with 7.429:1 reduction ratios from Karl Senner. The propulsion package gives the new tug a running speed of 13 knots and a bollard pull of 48.19 metric tons. The tug has a 15′ draft.

Ship’s service power is the responsibility of three John Deere-powered 6068AFM85 gensets, sparking 150-kW of electrical power each. Rio Controls & Hydraulics provided the five-station propulsion controls and full follow-up steering system featuring two 40-hp hydraulic units and two 7″x4″ cylinders.

Capacities include 86,114 gals. of fuel; 9,550 gals. urea; and 8,174 gals. fresh water. Other features of the new tug are a Beacon Finland JAK-400PHL-L Hydralok barge coupling system, New World Electronics 2518277554 electronics suite, two Coastal Marine Equipment C14-3.5-61-131 35,000 lbs., 15-hp rated capstans, and an EMS PMS 9000 alarm and monitoring system with a tank level system.

Cape Henery is ABS classed Maltese Cross A-1, AMS, Towing Vessel, ABCU, UWILD, ABS Loadline, greater than 500 tons ITC and greater than 300 tons regulatory. The new tug is also built to USCG-certified Subchapter M standards. The tug has six staterooms with 10 berths,

The tug was delivered in December 2018.