Eastern delivers third of four escort tugs to McAllister

Eastern Shipbuilding Group Inc., Panama City, Fla., delivered the 100’x40’x16’4″, 6,772-hp escort/rescue Z-drive tug Ava M. McAllister to McAllister Towing and Transportation Co., New York, on May 31, 2019. The new tug design is provided by Jensen Maritime Consultants and was issued a USCG Sub-M Certificate of Inspection (COI). The vessel arrived at Eastern in 2018.

Designed by Jensen Maritime Consultants, Seattle, the Ava M. McAllister is a sistership to the Rosemary McAllister (ESG Hull #224) and the upcoming Capt. Jim McAllister, tugs constructed at Eastern. The Rosemary McAllister was honored as one of the Significant Boats of 2018 by WorkBoat magazine, at the 2018 International Workboat Show in New Orleans. The lead vessel of this four vessel series is the Capt. Brian McAllister delivered in the summer of 2017 built by Horizon Shipbuilding Inc.

The Ava is powered by two Caterpillar 3561E Tier 4 engines, producing 3,386 hp at 1,800 rpm each, turning twin Schottel SRP510 Z-drive units through Lufkin MV1600S marine gears with 2:1 reduction ratios.

Ship’s service power comes from three Cat C7.1 turbocharged gensets, rated at 118 kW at 1,800 rpm each.

The firefighting package includes a Caterpillar C9.3 Tier 3 EPA certified marine auxiliary diesel engine, producing 375 hp at 1,800 rpm, a Fire Fighting Systems (FFS) SEP150x200HD fire pump, producing 3,000 gpm, two FFS 300M monitors, 1,500 gpm each, and a IM/API-100 AFFF foam proportioner at 3% and 6%.

On deck are a Markey DEPCF-52-75 single drum hawser winch, bow mounted towing winch and a Markey DEPC-42-40 single drum tow winch, stern mounted.

The Ava M. McAllister is classed ABS Maltest Cross A1 Towing, Escort, AMS, Ice Class “D0”, but without ABS notation, EPA Tier 4.