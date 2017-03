Conrad Deepwater South, Amelia, La., recently delivered the 361’x62’x24’6″ Double Skin 510A, a 55,000-bbl. capacity asphalt barge, to Vane Brothers Co., Baltimore. The new barge, which has a 20′ draft, was designed by Bristol Harbor Group, Bristol Harbor, R.I., and will operate out of Philadelphia.

“The 55,000 bbl. asphalt barge is a beautiful vessel and is a testament to the exceptional skills of our workforce,” Conrad vice president Dan Conrad said in a statement announcing the delivery.