Bollinger Shipyards awarded contract for submarine drydock

Bollinger Shipyards LLC announced that it will build a state-of-the-art, floating drydock for General Dynamics Electric Boat to support the construction and maintenance of the U.S.’s new Columbia Class of ballistic missile submarines.

“Bollinger Shipyards is pleased to expand our current relationship with Electric Boat and to play a critical role in increasing the number of U.S. built drydocks to meet the expanding need to modernize and refurbish our nation’s aging fleet,” said Bollinger president & CEO Ben Bordelon said in a statement announcing the new contract. “We’re honored to have been selected to build this drydock, which will be a national asset, to meet the complex needs of our Navy’s fleet modernization plans. To build 21st century American vessels, it requires 21st century American tools and equipment manufactured here in the United States. Bollinger is committed to continuing to be a leader in pushing our industry forward and ensuring that the U.S. industrial base is fully self-sufficient.”

The detail design engineering will be performed at the Bollinger facility in Lockport, La. The concept and contract design for the 618′ by 140′ drydock was performed by the Bristol Harbor Group in Rhode Island. The drydock is scheduled to be delivered to Electric Boat’s Groton, Ct. shipyard in 2024.

Electric Boat is the prime contractor on the design and build of the Columbia Class submarine, which will replace the aging Ohio-Class of ballistic-missile submarines.

This is Bollinger Shipyards second contract awarded with General Dynamics Electric Boat. In late 2019, Bollinger Shipyards was selected to construct the 395’x 100′ ocean transport barge for Electric Boat scheduled to be delivered in 2021.