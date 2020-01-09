Armstrong Marine to build Hat Island passenger ferry

Armstrong Marine USA, Port Angeles, Wash., has been selected to construct a custom passenger ferry for the community of Hat Island, Wash. The 49-passenger USCG Subchapter T vessel will feature a galley, head, Northern Lights 9-kW generator, Garmin/NMEA electronics package, and PA system. Vessel delivery is slated for Fall, 2020.

Hat Island is a small, private island community in Snohomish County, Wash. The island is nestled in Possession Sound between Everett, Whidbey, and Camano Islands and operates a weekly ferry schedule to and from the Port of Everett. It’s residents’ requirements are reflected in the ferry design which received widespread community approval.

The 45’x18’4″ semi-displacement catamaran is designed with shaft and wheel propulsion powered by twin Cummins QSL9 405-hp engines and SeaStar EPS electronic steering. A ZF CruiseCommand system is designed to provide superior vessel control from the raised pilothouse or second station forward. Two bow thrusters and aluminum push knees with rubber fendering will ease repeated mooring.

Two passenger gates at the bow plus a side door aft expedite the boarding process. Additional exterior customizations include 12 deck tie-down points and an aluminum davit (500 lb. SWL) for cargo transport.

Inside the full width main cabin will be cushioned bench seating. Multiple lockers and overhead bins will store luggage. The galley will include microwave and refrigerator along with additional storage shelving to ensure supplies are well stocked. Heat and A/C are designed to keep the cabin comfortable year-round. The head will be accessed from the aft deck.

Charlie Crane, Armstrong Marine USA sales & marketing director, said the following in a prepared statement: “Over the last two years, we’ve focused on taking our passenger vessels to the next level with thoughtful designs that improve not only safety and serviceability, but also the comfort and experience of each passenger. These changes are evident in the Hat Island Ferry; by closely collaborating with project stakeholders, we’ve designed a vessel that will be uniquely well-suited to their community’s needs.”