Tegström appointed CEO of Marine Jet Power

Marine Jet Power (MJP), a supplier of waterjet propulsion systems, and parent company Verdane Capital, announced the appointment of Jonas Tegström as chief executive officer (CEO). Tegström succeeds interim CEO, Claes Rudling, who will resume his position on the board of directors.

Tegström brings more than 20 years of senior management experience, including strategic development, plan execution and manufacturing expertise to his new job. Most recently Tegström served as the chief executive officer of Orio AB, the former after sales company of SAAB Automobile, where he led a major restructuring.

“I am honored and excited to join the MJP team,” Tegström said in a statement announcing his new position. “The company has experienced impressive growth over the last few years, and I look forward to capitalizing on that momentum as we continue to expand into emerging markets and innovate with evolving marine technologies.”

Tegström is a graduate of Harvard Business School and holds an Master of Science degree in Engineering from Linköping University in Sweden.