Passenger vessel fire subject of NTSB meeting

The National Transportation Safety Board announced last week it will hold a board meeting Dec. 11 to determine the probable cause of the Jan. 14, 2018, fire aboard the passenger vessel Island Lady, in the waters of the Pithlachascotee River near Port Richey, Fla.

One passenger died and 14 others were transported to area hospitals in the accident. The vessel was declared a constructive total loss.

The Island Lady had 53 people aboard when at about 4 p.m. the captain received a high-temperature alarm for the port engine’s jacket-water system. The captain turned the vessel to return to the dock, and during the return trip, smoke began filling the lazarette, main deck spaces and the engine room. The captain then intentionally beached the vessel close to shore in shallow water. All passengers, crew and company employees evacuated the Island Lady by jumping off the burning vessel and wading or crawling ashore.

The U.S. Coast Guard is the lead investigative federal agency for the accident. Parties to the NTSB’s investigation include Tropical Breeze Casino Cruz LLC, Ring Power Corp. (the propulsion engine manufacturer’s service representative) and the Coast Guard.

WHO:

NTSB members and NTSB investigative staff.

WHAT:

NTSB meeting to determine probable cause of the Jan. 14, 2018, fire aboard the passenger vessel Island Lady.

WHERE:

NTSB Boardroom and Conference Center, 420 10th St., SW, Washington.

WHEN:

Tuesday, Dec. 11, 9:30 a.m. (EST).

HOW:

Media covering the meeting in person are asked to be in place not later than 9:15 a.m. on the day of the event. The public meeting will also be webcast. A link for the webcast will be available at http://ntsb.windrosemedia.com/ shortly before the start of the meeting.