Passenger vessel operators seek regulatory relief

The passenger vessel industry has weighed in with a list of suggestions to the federal government on federal regulations that should be dropped or revised.

In a letter to the Office of Information and Regulatory Affairs (OIRA) dated July 16, the Passenger Vessel Association outlined federal policies and rules that are hampering operations of U.S.-flagged passenger vessels, including dinner cruise vessels, sightseeing excursion boats, and car and passenger ferries.

The letter is in response to a request by the OIRA to identify “ways to reduce regulatory costs and restrictions on the American maritime industry.” It is part of the Trump administration’s broader initiative to streamline government and reduce agency oversight.

The public comment period closed July 16. The American Waterways Operators also submitted a list of rules that the inland barge industry would like to see changed.

PVA said that some of its proposals could be achieved without formal rulemaking procedures.

On the PVA’s wish list: