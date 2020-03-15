American Queen Steamboat suspends ship operations

American Queen Steamboat Co. Saturday said it would suspend all ship operations and resume service April 12 because of coronavirus problems nationwide.

The New Albany, Ind.-based company said it made the decision “following widespread governmental restrictions across ports, cities and public institutions.”

Current sailings will conclude as scheduled, the company said, and it is contacting booked passengers about their upcoming cruises and options. It has canceled 16 sailings including specialty trips on the new American Countess, its fourth vessel which was to be christened in New Orleans April 4. One of two major domestic cruise operators, American Queen has three vessels sailing U.S. rivers.

American Queen “has been monitoring and managing the COVID-19 situation for weeks,” founder and CEO John Waggoner said in the announcement. “By pausing the operations of our ships, our goal is to reassure our guests, team members and partners of our commitment to the health, safety and well-being of all who sail with us.”

As of last week they were still sailing and said they had implemented protocols recommended by the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), the World Health Organization and others. Screening procedures for passengers and crew included a health questionnaire and temperature taking. Anyone with a temperature 100 degrees or higher was to be sent to a local clinic for further evaluation, according to a March 10 notice on American Queen’s site.

Onboard, they said they “elevated our processes for vessel sanitation and cleaning,” added more hand sanitizing stations, fogged passenger and crew areas and public spaces, and monitored and logged all reported illnesses. American Queen also has adjusted payment schedules and temporarily revised its cancellation policy. Passengers booked on a 2020 trip may change to another trip this year with no penalties, and the company will pay any flight change fees.

A spokesman for the other major inland and coastal player, American Cruise Lines (ACL), could not be reached Saturday. The company said last week that it has implemented coronavirus prevention measures from the Cruise Lines International Association (CLIA) “and we are actively monitoring the situation. We have adopted all current pre-screening measures and have added even more rigorous shipboard sanitation techniques.”

Guilford, Conn.-based ACL was offering passengers on new and existing bookings on cruises from March 9 through Aug. 31 the option to cancel for any reason up to 24 hours before their trip and get a voucher for the full amount paid. The vouchers must be used for travel before Dec. 31, 2021.

The virus threatens one of the healthiest segments of the workboat market.

The Passenger Vessel Association last week issued a statement recommending that its members “strictly adhere to well documented guidelines and procedures to combat the spread of Coronavirus,” such as those from the CDC, showing their commitment “to protecting the health and safety of both passengers and crew.”

“It is important for the traveling public to understand that most U.S.-flagged passenger vessels are small businesses operating short duration trips of just a few hours,” said PVA president Colleen Stephens. “Whether dinner boats, ferries or whale watch vessels, which are U.S.-built and crewed by U.S. citizens, we have much in common with shore-side restaurants and other attractions.”