Turn Services acquires Bayou Fleet

Turn Services, New Orleans, announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire the assets and business of Bayou Fleet. Located at mile marker 125.5 on the Lower Mississippi River in Hahnville, La., Bayou Fleet provides fleeting, shifting and dry cargo and liquid barge cleaning services. The facility is situated on 85 acres of batture and remains operable during high water stages. The transaction is anticipated to close on or before Dec. 31, 2020.

Mario Muñoz, president of Turn Services, commented: “The acquisition of Bayou Fleet is significant for Turn Services. This location, coupled with our other fleets along the LMR, allows us to offer our customers efficient solutions for the movement of their cargo. With this acquisition, we gain a strategic location offering a wide assortment of services primarily focusing on the liquid tank barge market. We look forward to working with the Bayou Fleet team and would like to especially thank the Durant family for entrusting us and for assisting with the transition to make this another premier location for Turn Services.”

Financial details of the transaction were not disclosed.

“This acquisition gives us another location to offer logistical and service solutions to our customers at a strategic stretch of the river. Of even greater importance to Turn Services is that Bayou Fleet provides a growth opportunity in step with our emphasis on zero harm. Given the stretch of the river and the liquid-related nature of the activities that take place there, we view this as a responsibility much more than an opportunity” said Gary Poirrier, co-chairman of Turn Services. “Our partners in the area are extremely sensitive to safety and environmental concerns, and so are we. Likewise, the importance of the safety of our people cannot be overstated. The top-notch facilities at Bayou Fleet will allow us to prioritize safety and the well-being of our people. We consider ourselves extremely fortunate to be acquiring a facility and equipment so well developed by Robin Durant and his team.”

Turn Services offers marine related services for waterborne transportation of cargoes for the dry cargo and petrochemical segments. The company’s fleet includes over 40 towboats and passenger crew vessels. In addition, the company provides barge fleeting, repair and cleaning services at land-based facilities located along the Lower Mississippi River, the ICWW East and the Port of Houston. The company was founded in 1990.