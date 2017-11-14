Top 10 reasons to attend the 2017 International WorkBoat Show

The International WorkBoat Show is the only place to access the best resources in the marine industry, all in one convenient location. Whether your business challenges are immediate or in the future, the information, experts and products you’ll find at the show will help you turn new ideas into reliable business solutions.

Join thousands of professionals and over 1,000 exhibitors from around the world for the best networking event of the year. Here are the Top 10 reasons you should attend the 2017 WorkBoat Show:

10. New Orleans Beignets & the Famous Bourbon Street

Beignets are one of the most acclaimed treats in the Big Easy. Check out Cafe Beignet or Cafe Du Monde both conveniently located in the French Quarter just minutes from the Morial Convention Center. And while you’re there, take a moment to stop and experience all the sights and sounds nearby Bourbon Street or the Marigny district has to offer.

9. Your chance to meet the WorkBoat Editorial & Publishing Team

The WorkBoat Annual Conference Program is carefully curated by the WorkBoat Editorial and Content Team. They also produce Workboat.com, the WorkBoat Newsletter, and WorkBoat Magazine. Stop by Booth #441 to personally meet the faces of our editors and maybe even subscribe to the Newsletter or Magazine. It’s worth checking out.

Bonus: Don’t forget to stop by the 2017 Significant Boats Gallery in Lobby A to see who the WorkBoat editors chose as the 10 Most Significant Boats of the Year.

8. 2017 Featured Products

Sourcing the newest products and services in person is a major benefit of attending the International WorkBoat Show each year. Take an exclusive look at what’s new before anyone else, and get a leg up on the competition!

7. Dock Talks & New Supplier Solutions

We’re bringing back the always popular Dock Talk series, located in the Collaboration Zone. NEW this year are Supplier Solutions. These will be located at the Presentation Theater on the exhibit floor and will be comprised of 30-to-45-minute demonstrations and presentations from companies that could potentially have the solution or product you’ve been searching for.

6. Back Deck Bar & Wheelhouse Tavern

This year we have added not one, but TWO networking bars right in the middle of all the action. The Back Deck Bar and Wheelhouse Tavern are the perfect spots to grab a drink, rest those feet, check an email or two, and meet with colleagues. The added bonus? You won’t have to veer off course, these bars are located in the center of the show floor and are the convenient way to take a break while staying on track.

Wheelhouse Tavern- Booth # 1041 || Back Deck Bar- Booth # 3641

5. The 2017 WorkBoat Show Keynote Address: Travis Mills

Join us at the Presentation Theater on Wednesday, November 29, at 3:00pm to hear the triumphant story of Travis Mills, a retired U.S. Army staff sergeant. Hear about his heroic fight for survival, the action-packed and challenging days of his earlier tours of duty with the legendary 82nd Airborne Division, the agony of encountering a hidden bomb while on patrol with his men, and his odds defying physical and spiritual struggle afterward to recover from severe quadruple amputee injuries and rebuild his life.

4. Dive Deeper with the WorkBoat Annual Conference Program

This year’s Conference will be a completely revamped experience, custom designed to provide high level education and networking opportunities in an all new comprehensive format. The cornerstone of the program will be intensive half-day sessions that will allow participants to dive deeper into the challenges and opportunities facing commercial mariners today. Conference sectors include:

Maintenance & Repair

Shipyard

Offshore

Inland/Passenger Vessel

3. NEW Mobile App Lab

Now it’s easier than ever to navigate the largest commercial marine trade show in North America with the 2017 WorkBoat Show Mobile App. From an interactive floor-plan to map yourself to exhibitors to a full show schedule so you can stay up to date with what’s going on this year, there is no better way to take in the WorkBoat Show. The Mobile App Lab will be located in Lobby B, and is the perfect place for you to preview the app while resting your feet and charging up.

*The 2017 WorkBoat Show Mobile App is now available for download on iPhone and Android devices.

2. NEW Collaboration Zone

Every year we add new activities and networking opportunities to enhance what we like to call the “WorkBoat Experience.” This year we are excited to announce the addition of the Collaboration Zone, a multipurpose area perfect for catching up with colleagues, grabbing a bite to eat, charging up your device and even stepping into an alternate reality.

Here’s a quick look at what you can expect to see in the all new Collaboration Zone:

Dock Talks

These free 20-minute breakout session are open to all attendees and are the perfect opportunity to get the latest info on hot button industry topics.

These free 20-minute breakout session are open to all attendees and are the perfect opportunity to get the latest info on hot button industry topics. Check out the schedule here>> Virtual Reality Experience

Ever wanted to know what it's like to fly or explore under the ocean? This year at the WorkBoat Show you can do just that. We are bringing in a local NOLA VR Experience company to provide attendees with an unreal experience customized to their wildest dreams.

Ever wanted to know what it’s like to fly or explore under the ocean? This year at the WorkBoat Show you can do just that. We are bringing in a local NOLA VR Experience company to provide attendees with an unreal experience customized to their wildest dreams. Charging Lounges

Low battery power is the worst thing to have to deal with when you are working a trade show, especially when you are using it to take notes and check in with colleagues. Power up, create a custom exhibitor list in the 2017 WorkBoat Show Mobile App, and answer a few emails while resting your feet in our brand new charging lounge.

Low battery power is the worst thing to have to deal with when you are working a trade show, especially when you are using it to take notes and check in with colleagues. Power up, create a custom exhibitor list in the 2017 WorkBoat Show Mobile App, and answer a few emails while resting your feet in our brand new charging lounge. Food & Games

Foosball, putting greens, cornhole and push carts with an array of fun food options. Enough said.

1. Three fun-filled days of networking with your peers and industry professionals

The International WorkBoat Show is where all things commercial marine converge and we want you to be a part of it. With three days full of education, business, networking and unstoppable momentum, this year’s WorkBoat Show will be one for the books. Through good times and bad, this is the marine industry’s show. Let us help power your business forward and give YOU the edge in 2017 and beyond.