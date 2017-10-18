Subscribe Advertise Contact

WorkBoat names its Significant Boats of 2017

By on
The ATB Harvest. Photo courtesy of Vigor.
The ATB Harvest. Photo courtesy of Vigor.

WorkBoat has named its 10 Significant Boats of 2017. This year’s list was dominated by tugs — five of them were selected. Other selections: two ferries, an articulated tug-barge, a survey vessel, and a multipurpose support vessel (MPSV).

Six of the vessels were built at Gulf of Mexico shipyards, three were built at West Coast yards, and one at a Great Lakes shipyard. The 10 boats will be recognized at an awards breakfast at the International WorkBoat Show on Thursday, Nov. 30. The breakfast will culminate with the selection of the 2017 Boat of the Year.

Here are the 10 winners, in alphabetical order:

Abundance & Harvest (Articulated Tug-Barge — pictured above)

Operator: Savage (for The Mosaic Company)

Builder: Vigor (barge) and Nichols Brothers Boat Builders (tug)

Designer: Ocean Tug & Barge Engineering Corp. (Tug and Barge Contract Design) and Glosten (Barge Production Design) and BMT (Tug Production Design)

 

Mardi Gras

Arkansas, Mardi Gras, South Carolina (Tugs)

Owner: Crescent Towing

Builder: Steiner Shipyard Inc.

Designer: Jensen Maritime

 

 

Catlett

Catlett (Hydrographic Survey Vessel)

Owner: Corps of Engineers

Builder: Technology Associates Inc. and Aluma Marine & Fabrication LLC

Designer: Technology Associates Inc.

 

Cetus

Cetus

Argo, Carina, Cetus, Hydrus (Ferries)

Owner: San Francisco Bay Ferry/Water Emergency Transportation Authority

Builder: Vigor

Designer: Incat Crowther

 

Cleveland

Cleveland

Cleveland (Great Lakes Tug)

Owner: Great Lakes Towing Co.

Builder: Great Lakes Shipyard

Designer: Damen

 

 

Earl W Redd

Earl W Redd

Earl W Redd (Tug)

Owner: Harley Marine Services

Builder: Diversified Marine Inc.

Designer: Jensen Maritime

 

 

Gladys B

Gladys B

Gladys B (Tug)

Owner: E.N. Bisso & Son Inc.

Builder: Signet Shipbuilding & Repair

Designer: Robert Allan Ltd.

 

 

Harvey Sub-Sea

Harvey Sub-Sea

Harvey Sub-Sea/Harvey Blue-Sea (Multipurpose support vessel)

Owner: Harvey Gulf International Marine

Builder: Eastern Shipbuilding Group

Designer: Vard Marine Inc.

 

 

NYC Ferry H201

New York Ferries (Ferries)

Owner: NYC Ferry

Builder: Metal Shark and Horizon Shipbuilding Inc.

Designer: Incat Crowther

 

 

Trident

Trident

Trident, Triton, Trinity (Rotor Tugs)

Owner: Seabulk Towing Inc.

Builder: Master Boat Builders Inc.

Designer: Robert Allan Ltd.

 

About the author

David Krapf

David Krapf has been editor of WorkBoat, the nation’s leading trade magazine for the inland and coastal waterways industry, since 1999. He is responsible for overseeing the editorial direction of the publication. Krapf has been in the publishing industry since 1987, beginning as a reporter and editor with daily and weekly newspapers in the Houston area. He also was the editor of a transportation industry daily in New Orleans before joining WorkBoat as a contributing editor in 1992. He has been covering the transportation industry since 1989. He has a degree in business administration from the State University of New York at Oswego, and also studied journalism at the University of Houston.

Leave A Reply

Privacy Policy | Terms of Use | Locations | Events, Products & Services
© Diversified Communications. All rights reserved.