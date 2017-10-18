WorkBoat names its Significant Boats of 2017

WorkBoat has named its 10 Significant Boats of 2017. This year’s list was dominated by tugs — five of them were selected. Other selections: two ferries, an articulated tug-barge, a survey vessel, and a multipurpose support vessel (MPSV).

Six of the vessels were built at Gulf of Mexico shipyards, three were built at West Coast yards, and one at a Great Lakes shipyard. The 10 boats will be recognized at an awards breakfast at the International WorkBoat Show on Thursday, Nov. 30. The breakfast will culminate with the selection of the 2017 Boat of the Year.

Here are the 10 winners, in alphabetical order:

Abundance & Harvest (Articulated Tug-Barge — pictured above)

Operator: Savage (for The Mosaic Company)

Builder: Vigor (barge) and Nichols Brothers Boat Builders (tug)

Designer: Ocean Tug & Barge Engineering Corp. (Tug and Barge Contract Design) and Glosten (Barge Production Design) and BMT (Tug Production Design)

Arkansas, Mardi Gras, South Carolina (Tugs)

Owner: Crescent Towing

Builder: Steiner Shipyard Inc.

Designer: Jensen Maritime

Catlett (Hydrographic Survey Vessel)

Owner: Corps of Engineers

Builder: Technology Associates Inc. and Aluma Marine & Fabrication LLC

Designer: Technology Associates Inc.

Argo, Carina, Cetus, Hydrus (Ferries)

Owner: San Francisco Bay Ferry/Water Emergency Transportation Authority

Builder: Vigor

Designer: Incat Crowther

Cleveland (Great Lakes Tug)

Owner: Great Lakes Towing Co.

Builder: Great Lakes Shipyard

Designer: Damen

Earl W Redd (Tug)

Owner: Harley Marine Services

Builder: Diversified Marine Inc.

Designer: Jensen Maritime

Gladys B (Tug)

Owner: E.N. Bisso & Son Inc.

Builder: Signet Shipbuilding & Repair

Designer: Robert Allan Ltd.

Harvey Sub-Sea/Harvey Blue-Sea (Multipurpose support vessel)

Owner: Harvey Gulf International Marine

Builder: Eastern Shipbuilding Group

Designer: Vard Marine Inc.

New York Ferries (Ferries)

Owner: NYC Ferry

Builder: Metal Shark and Horizon Shipbuilding Inc.

Designer: Incat Crowther

Trident, Triton, Trinity (Rotor Tugs)

Owner: Seabulk Towing Inc.

Builder: Master Boat Builders Inc.

Designer: Robert Allan Ltd.