NTSB resumes normal operations

The National Transportation Safety Board employees returned to work on Monday. The NTSB staff resumed normal operations and began developing plans to address the work that could not be accomplished during the partial government shutdown.

Of the 397 agency staff, 367 employees were furloughed, 26 employees were excepted, and six investigators were recalled and worked without pay to support investigations of three international aviation accidents.

As of Jan. 25, impacts of the partial shutdown on the NTSB include: