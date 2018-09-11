Houston to hold inspected towing vessels day

The Coast Guard will host an inspected towing vessels discussion at Sector Houston-Galveston on Sept. 25, from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

A panel of local Coast Guard inspectors and the Eighth District Towing Vessel Coordinator Jill Bessetti will be hosting a Q&A session and discussing relevant topics of interest on Subchapter M.

Among the topics to be discussed:

1) COI Application Requirements

2) Special Considerations

3) Marine Casualties

4) CG-835V Code Explanations

5) New ITV email address

6) Open Panel Discussion

Please RSVP by Sept. 19 to HoustonITV@uscg.mil with the number of attendees from your company so the Coast Guard can have adequate space reserved.

For more information, please contact:

Sector Houston-Galveston: (281) 464-4733 or email to HoustonITV@uscg.mil.

MSU Texas City: (409) 682-1903 or email to MSUTexasCityITV@uscg.mil.