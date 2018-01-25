Crew safe after Mississippi towboat fire

Nine crew members safely evacuated from a towboat fire on the lower Mississippi River Wednesday night, climbing onto dry cargo barges as the George King went up in flames from an engine room fire.

The 138’x44’x11’, 6,140-hp towboat, operated by Marquette Transportation Co., LLC, Paducah, Ky., was at mile marker 390 near Vicksburg, Miss., when watchstanders at the Coast Guard Sector Lower Mississippi were notified of the fire at 8:50 p.m., according to Coast Guard officials.

With the crew safe on the barges, another Marquette vessel, the 168’x40’x11’, 6,140-hp C. Michael Reeves, was able to push the George King and its tow onto the river’s left descending bank. No injuries were reported, according to the Coast Guard.

On Thursday mid-morning a waterway restriction was in place from mile marker 395 to mile marker 380, with a queue of nine vessels upbound and three vessels downbound. A combined response to the George King and the reported 65,000 gals. of diesel fuel on board included the Coast Guard Marine Safety Detachment Vicksburg, the Mississippi Department of Wildlife and Fisheries, Budwine & Associates, Inc., Covington, La, and United States Environmental Services, Houston, Texas.