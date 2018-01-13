Barges pile up at Emsworth lock near Pittsburgh

High water and ice sent breakaway barges down the Ohio River Saturday, with 15 lodged against the Emsworth Lock and Dam near Pittsburgh, Pa., as Corps of Engineers and Coast Guard officials worked to untangle the mess.

Coast Guard Marine Safety Unit Pittsburgh reported 27 barges, some loaded with coal, broke loose from the Jack’s Run fleeting area near mile marker 4, with four barges passing through the gates at Emsworth – the first lock and dam on the Ohio downstream of the city – and possibly sinking farther downstream.

Meanwhile, another 45 barges were reported breakaways down river at mile marker 94 near Moundsville, W. Va. Two safety zones – including full waterway closures – have been established from mile marker 94 to mile marker 110, and mile marker 2 to mile marker 20 on the Ohio River due to risk of channel obstructions.

A unified command with the Coast Guard, Corps of Engineers and industry partners was established to manage the roundup, and by 7:45 p.m. Saturday the Coast Guard reported 38 barges had been recovered.

At Emsworth, photos released by the Corps Pittsburgh District office Saturday showed covered barges up against the dam structure.

One barge lodged at the back channel dam, and another was reported to have passed through the Dashields Dam downstream before being retrieved. Corps officials warned residents and businesses in the area of the Pittsburgh and Dashields pools to be aware of possible flooding from barges and ice blocking the river flow.

The Coast Guard Auxiliary Flotilla 7-8 Air-Sea-Sewickley joined Corps engineers on the scene to assess the situation and prepare a plan with local towboat companies to remove the barges.