American Commercial Barge Line names new CEO

American Commercial Barge Line (ACBL) announced today that is has named Mike Ellis the company’s new chief executive officer and a member of the board of directors. Ellis will assume his new position on Aug. 17.

Today’s announcement follows the July 15 announcement that Mark Knoy will retire from his positions as president and CEO and member of the board of the Jeffersonville, Ind.-based inland barge operator.

“Following a thorough search, we are delighted to welcome Mike Ellis as ACBL’s new CEO, beginning a new chapter in the company’s 100+ year storied history,” John Giles, ACBL’s chairman of the board, said in a statement. “Mike comes to ACBL with a long history in the industry and brings a wealth of knowledge and leadership that will guide us forward.”

Prior to joining ACBL, Ellis was executive vice president and marine group leader for Utah-based Savage Services Corp. At Savage, he helped grow and diversify the company’s inland and offshore marine businesses until Savage sold its inland business to Kirby in April. Prior to joining Savage, Ellis was president and part owner of Settoon Towing LLC. Ellis played an instrumental role in helping Settoon launch and build its bulk transportation division into a top tier operator before being sold to Savage. Prior to that, Ellis held various leadership positions with Bollinger Shipyards.

“I appreciate the trust placed in me by the board of directors and look forward to working with a very talented team at ACBL to help navigate a successful and safe future for this great company,” Ellis said.