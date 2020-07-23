ACBL chief Mark Knoy to retire

Mark Knoy, president and CEO of American Commercial Barge Line Inc., announced last week that he planned to retire to spend more time with his family. He will reportedly leave Jeffersonville, Ind.-based ACBL by the end of the year.

Knoy made the announcement in a July 15 e-mail to employees. “I have wrestled with this decision for the last few years,” Knoy wrote in the e-mail. “I’ve always desired to leave ACBL in good order, and I think now is the right time.”

ACBL’s board of directors will reportedly name a new president and CEO soon, and Knoy will stay on through the end of the year to ease the transition.

Knoy will also step down from his role as vice chairman of the Seaman’s Church Institute. “Mark Knoy’s initial introduction to the work and ministry of SCI eventually shaped his leadership commitments as an SCI board member,” SCI President and Executive Director Rev. Mark Nestlehutt, said. “Mark spearheaded our fundraising initiatives to increase the number of full-time river chaplains, as well as expand their geographic presence along the river system, in order to meet the critical pastoral care needs and practical support of mariners. His enthusiasm, leadership, and generosity as a trustee will be greatly missed.”