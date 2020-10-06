WorkBoat + Wind Presents: The US Offshore Wind Market and Vessel Designs
Thursday, October 29, 2020 | 11:00AM – 12:00PM Eastern Time
As offshore wind becomes an ever present piece of the commercial marine landscape shipyards, marine architects and engineers and vessel owners are writing the playbook for what this new breed of vessel looks like and how best to serve the needs of this emerging market.
Speakers
Nick Prokopuk, Business Development Manager, Special Ships and Offshore Wind DNV GL - Maritime
Nick Prokopuk is the Business Development Manager for DNV GL Maritime based in Houston and is responsible for the Special Ships and Offshore Wind segments within North America.
Nick has worked in the Maritime, Oil & Gas, and Petrochemical industries since 2000. Since then, he has held a variety of positions in engineering, management, and business development. A graduate of the University of Houston, Nick holds a Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering and joined DNV GL in 2012.
Noel Tomlinson, Director, Business Development at BMT
Noel Tomlinson is a former UK Royal Navy marine engineer with more than 20 years of industry experience working in defense and commercial sectors. An incorporated engineer and active member of the Institution of Engineering and Technology and Institute of Marine Engineering, Science and Technology (IMarEST), he has led numerous projects related to improving the safety and reliability of marine electrical and electronic systems. With BMT, Mr. Tomlinson has served in senior naval engineering and engineering management roles, and currently leads development of BMT’s worldwide specialized ship design capability, addressing the ferry, offshore energy, commercial, defense and yacht markets. He brings an effective combination of technical management experience and market understanding, able to effectively bridge the gap between customer requirements and technical capabilities. Mr. Tomlinson holds a bachelor’s degree in engineering degree from Bournemouth University
Laura Smith Morton, Senior Director | Policy and Regulatory Affairs, Offshore, American Wind Energy Association
Laura is the Senior Director, Policy and Regulatory Affairs for Offshore Wind for the American Wind Energy Association, the national trade association of the U.S. wind energy industry representing more than 1,000 member companies, including global leaders in wind power and energy development, turbine manufacturing, and component and service suppliers. Laura focuses on building the power of offshore wind in the U.S. by increasing the level of engagement between AWEA’s member companies, the Administration, and Members of Congress and by collaborating with the environmental community and other users of ocean resources. Her portfolio covers offshore wind leasing, regulatory processes, and multiple-use compatibility, including commercial fishing, radar/airspace and vessel traffic, transmission, and wildlife. Prior to joining AWEA, Laura served for seven years in leadership positions at the U.S. Department of Energy, the White House, and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration and practiced law for more than a decade in the private sector and the federal government.
Moderators
Kirk Moore, Workboat Associate Editor
Associate Editor Kirk Moore was a reporter for the Asbury Park Press for over 30 years before joining WorkBoat in 2015. He wrote several award-winning stories on marine, environmental, coastal and military issues that helped drive federal and state government policy changes. He has also been a field editor for WorkBoat’s sister publication, National Fisherman, for almost 25 years. Moore was awarded the Online News Association 2011 Knight Award for Public Service for the “Barnegat Bay Under Stress,” 2010 series that led to the New Jersey state government’s restoration plan. He lives in West Creek, N.J.
