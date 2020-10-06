WorkBoat + Wind Presents: The US Offshore Wind Market and Vessel Designs

Thursday, October 29, 2020 | 11:00AM – 12:00PM Eastern Time

As offshore wind becomes an ever present piece of the commercial marine landscape shipyards, marine architects and engineers and vessel owners are writing the playbook for what this new breed of vessel looks like and how best to serve the needs of this emerging market.

Nick Prokopuk, Business Development Manager, Special Ships and Offshore Wind DNV GL - Maritime



Nick Prokopuk is the Business Development Manager for DNV GL Maritime based in Houston and is responsible for the Special Ships and Offshore Wind segments within North America.

Nick has worked in the Maritime, Oil & Gas, and Petrochemical industries since 2000. Since then, he has held a variety of positions in engineering, management, and business development. A graduate of the University of Houston, Nick holds a Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering and joined DNV GL in 2012.

Noel Tomlinson, Director, Business Development at BMT



Noel Tomlinson is a former UK Royal Navy marine engineer with more than 20 years of industry experience working in defense and commercial sectors. An incorporated engineer and active member of the Institution of Engineering and Technology and Institute of Marine Engineering, Science and Technology (IMarEST), he has led numerous projects related to improving the safety and reliability of marine electrical and electronic systems. With BMT, Mr. Tomlinson has served in senior naval engineering and engineering management roles, and currently leads development of BMT’s worldwide specialized ship design capability, addressing the ferry, offshore energy, commercial, defense and yacht markets. He brings an effective combination of technical management experience and market understanding, able to effectively bridge the gap between customer requirements and technical capabilities. Mr. Tomlinson holds a bachelor’s degree in engineering degree from Bournemouth University