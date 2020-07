Rigidized® Metals’ custom laminated panels meet the most demanding requirements of IMO and the USCG for use in bulkheads, ceilings and sanitary partitions. Our surface materials include smooth or deep-textured aluminum, smooth or deep-textured stainless steel, or Fiberglass-Reinforced Plastic (FRP), Arvinyl Decorative Vinyl Laminates, or Arborite® Metal Core High-Pressure Laminates (HPL).

