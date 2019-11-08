R.W. Fernstrum & Company Introduces Insulation Bushings for Galvanic Isolation

Insulation bushings for galvanic isolation at thru-hull penetrations are now available directly from R.W. Fernstrum & Company.

Fabricated from glass epoxy, Fernstrum’s insulation bushings are durable throughout the keel cooler’s operating temperature range and are sized to a close fit requiring minimal enlargement of through hull openings for optimal sealing.

A complete set of insulation bushings can be included at no charge in the delivery of a keel cooler if specified by the customer at time of order. Insulation bushings are supplied cut to length to match the hull thickness per the customer’s specification.

R. W. Fernstrum & Company is a fourth generation family owned and operated business since 1949. With a 70 year focus exclusively on heat exchange, Fernstrum continues to set the standard in quality, durability, and efficiency with the commercial marine industry’s most complete offering of heat exchangers worldwide.

The FERNSTRUM GRIDCOOLER® keel cooler, WEKA Boxcoolers® and Tranter SUPERCHANGER® and PLATECOIL® heat exchangers can all be sourced through Fernstrum.