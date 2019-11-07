Fairlead’s Newest Waterfront Expansion!

Fairlead Integrated acquired the 12.5-acre site of former Ocean Marine and Yacht Center on the southern branch of the Elizabeth River in Portsmouth, Virginia and will convert it into a facility to repair and maintain equipment and systems onboard U.S. Navy ships and commercial craft. Fairlead owns a shipyard in Newport News as well as fabrication and integration facilities in Portsmouth, also to service naval and commercial vessels.

The property boasts a 1,250-ton NAVSEA-certified syncrolift capable of hauling vessels up to 235’ in length. Coupled to the syncrolift are 700 feet of track supporting a ground-level transfer system. There is also a two-bay (250’L x 140’W x 80’H) blast and paint facility, each equipped with a wash down system, overhead and recessed surround lighting, pressurized ventilation system and heated floors for year-round operation. The facility has two piers of 305 and 175 feet respectively, both with deep water access plus three well-equipped, environmentally controlled workshops totaling over 100,000 square feet.

“We’re extremely excited about our newest waterfront expansion because it includes such an impressive yard with some of the finest facilities on the East Coast,” says Fred Pasquine, President of Fairlead Integrated.

