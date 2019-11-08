Cummins Filtration Sea Pro Delivers Industry Leading Fuel Filtration Value Package

The new Fleetguard FH240 series Sea Pro® fuel water/separator processor is revolutionizing the marine industry by delivering unprecedented filtration performance, while extending service maintenance intervals beyond industry standards (up to 3x longer filter life!). Featuring a combination of innovative NanoNet® filter media in an all-steel, erosion-treated plex’d body, marine customers can expect significant reduction in operating costs. Our latest SeaPro® product boasts certifications from the American Bureau of Shipping (ABS), Bureau Veritas (BV), Lloyds Register (LR), Korean Register of Shipping (KR), Det Norske Veritas Germanischer Lloyds (DNV GL) and the Nippon Kaiji Kyoaki (NK) accrediting agencies, ensuring compliance with most recent guidance for technical design and performance requirements.

Our new SeaPro® product alleviates the need for two separate stages of fuel pre-filtration when installed aboard your Cummins-powered (MCRS) propulsion platform. This reduction in fuel system components delivers powerful cost savings to your bottom line. Additionally, we eliminate the need for mid-life fuel injector replacement when NanoNet® filters are selected at both stages of filtration media.

