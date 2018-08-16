Wing receives two new certifications

Arcata, Calif.-based Wing Inflatables Inc. announced today that it has recently been awarded two distinguished certifications that will help to continue its growth as a world-class company with a worldwide footprint.

Wing is now ISO 9001:2015 certified, with its employees meeting rigorous international-standard requirements. This designation reflects Wing’s values of continuous improvement, quality processes and products, and customer satisfaction and has opened new markets for the products built on the North Coast.

Wing also received a CE (European) boat certification for its P4.2 craft, meeting the EU Recreational Craft Directive requirements, including essentials such as stability, buoyancy and flotation. This certificate gives a “seal of approval” that the boat in question has passed the scrutiny of a notified body and that it exceeds safety standards. Many commercial and military agencies use this as a minimum standard — both in the U.S. and abroad.

“I am thrilled that Wing has been recognized for our innovative, quality product and systems at our Arcata location. It feels great to operate a world-class manufacturing company on the North Coast and continue to open new markets for our Wing product around the world,” Andrew Branagh, CEO of the Wing Family of Companies, said in a statement.

The Wing Family of Companies include Henshaw Inflatables in Wincanton, U.K., and Patten Company in Lake Worth, Fla., with sales offices in Sweden and Maryland. Wing Inflatables in Arcata manufactures high-performance collars for rigid inflatable boats and builds inflatable watercraft designed to perform in the most challenging marine environments. Worldwide, the Wing family of companies employs over 220 people.