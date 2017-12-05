VT Halter launches another ConRo vessel for Crowley

Pascagoula, Miss.-based VT Halter Marine launched the second of two new 740’x105’x59′ Commitment-class combination container/roll on-roll off (ConRo) ships for Crowley Maritime Corp., Jacksonville, Fla. The Taíno will be fueled by liquefied natural gas (LNG). A sistership, El Coquí, was launched earlier this year.

Each of the ships is powered by a single Man 8S70ME-GI marine engine, producing 26,160 kW (35,054 hp) at 91 rpm. Running speed is 22 knots. Fueling the ships with LNG will reduce emissions significantly, including a 100% reduction in sulphur oxide (SOx) and particulate matter (PM); a 92% cut in nitrogen oxide (NOx); and carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions will be cut by more than 35% per container, compared with current fossil fuels, Crowley officials said.

Taíno and El Coquí are able to transport up to 2,400 20-foot-equivalent container units (TEUs) and a mix of nearly 400 cars and larger vehicles in the enclosed, ventilated and weather-tight ro/ro decks. The range of container sizes and types the ships can accommodate rang from 20′ standard, to 53’x102″, high-capacity units, as well as up to 300 refrigerated containers.

Construction of both El Coquí and Taíno has been managed in the shipyard by Crowley Marine Solutions, which includes its naval architecture and marine engineering subsidiary Jensen Maritime.

Crowley has served the Puerto Rico market from the 85-acre Isla Grande Terminal since 1954, longer than any other Jones Act carrier in the trade.