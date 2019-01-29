Subscribe Advertise Brand Partners Contact

Vigor lands LCS drydocking contract

The littoral combat ship USS Coronado (LCS 4). Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jacob I. Allison
Vigor announced today that the Navy has awarded the shipyard a contract for the drydocking of the USS Coronado (LCS-4). Work will be performed at Vigor’s Portland, Ore., shipyard.
The award is the latest in a series in Vigor’s growing Navy repair program and is the shipyard’s first as prime contractor in the Littoral Combat Ship program. Other recent Vigor projects with the Navy include the execution of the Selected Restricted Availability (SRA) for the USS Kidd (DDG 100) at the Everett Naval Station and the SRA for the USS Sampson (DDG 102) in Vigor’s Seattle facility.
Ship repair and service life extension in the defense sector has been a growth area for Vigor’s Pacific Northwest shipyards. The company recently promoted Mike Pearson, a Navy veteran and former general manager at Vigor, to vice president of Navy and Puget Sound Repair. “Mike has delivered outstanding results in building the strong teams and processes that continue to improve our competitive position in complex Navy programs,” Adam Beck, Vigor executive vice president of ship repair, said in a statement. “His efforts, together with Vigor’s great team of skilled craftspeople, are proving the Pacific Northwest has a strong role to play in maintaining the fleet readiness of today’s Navy.”
Vigor will begin work on the USS Coronado (LCS 4) in March and run through November 2019. The work package includes engine and machinery overhauls, underwater hull coatings, life cycle inspections, and implementation of multiple ship alterations and upgrades to increase the Coronado’s war fighting readiness. The package also includes multiple upgrades directed at increasing the overall quality of life for deployed service men and women.
“This award is a testament to the significant capabilities of all Vigor employees and its valued subcontractors,” said Kellan Lancaster, business development ship repair. “We look forward to providing exceptional service and an on-time delivery.”

