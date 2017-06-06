Tour boat from Incat Crowther under construction

Incat Crowther‘s design of a new 110’11″x29’7″x10’8″, 192-passenger aluminum tour boat to operate in Tasmania’s southwest is currently under construction. The vessel will be operated by Gordon River Cruises and will offer interpretive tours into the heart of the UNESCO Tasmanian Wilderness World Heritage Area in Australia. The shipyard where the boat is being built was not announced.

From the inception of the project, priority was put on delivering an enhanced customer experience. Incat Crowther developed a concept that utilizes triangular side structure to enlarge openings and minimize vertical window posts that create obstructed viewing locations. Dark reflective floor-to-ceiling glass will provide an unparalleled viewing experience and will help the vessel “disappear” while cruising on the river, Incat Crowther officials said in a release.

Bathrooms will be located in the hull, while the galley and service areas are restricted to the center of the vessel and aligned with areas already posing viewing obstructions such as side structure and life-saving appliances.

The main deck will seat 144 economy class passengers, with the central passengers mounted on a raised central platform for better vision. The cabin will be comprised of a mix of individual seats and lounge seats, some at tables, while others have either fold-down tables in front or side tables. The main deck side boarding areas, involving engine room ventilation and engine removal, were minimized, while the main staircase is an open-tread type.

The upper deck cabin will seat 48 first class passengers in seats angled to face the side windows, fitted with side tables. Casual lounge seating adjacent to a private bar, dedicated amenities and a private forward exterior deck complete the first class experience.

Main propulsion will come from twin MTU 10V2000M72 diesel engines, producing 1,003 hp at 2,250 rpm. The mains will be connected to fixed-pitch props that will push the boat through the water at a cruising speed of 25 knots across Macquarie Harbour and clean, very low wash running at 6 knots along the Gordon River. Ship’s service power will come from two Kohler 175EFOZDJ gensets, sparking 175 kW of electrical power each.

Capacities will include 2,113 gals. of fuel oil and 793 gals. fresh water. The new boat will carry a crew of eight.