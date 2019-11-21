St. Johns Ship Building delivers new ferry to New York

St. Johns Ship Building, Palatka, Fla., delivered a new 97’1″x27’11″x11’6″ aluminum passenger ferry this summer to an unnamed client. The H90 has a passenger capacity of 354 and will operate in New York Harbor.

Designed by Incat Crowther with a draft of 5’3″ and a deadweight of 38,060 lbs., the new boat is powered by twin Baudouin 12M26.3 diesels, producing 1,300 hp at 1,800 rpm each. The mains are connected to Michigan 5-bladed props through ZF 3050 marine gears with 2.609:1 reduction ratios. The propulsion package can push the vessel through the water at 24 knots.

Ship’s service power comes from twin R.A. Mitchell gensets, sparking 45 kW of electrical power each at 1,800 rpm. The controls and electronics suite are custom designed, the steering system is from Jastram, and the new ferry is fitted with a Humphrees Interceptor Stabilizer System.

Capacities include 7,570 liters (1,968 Gals.) of fuel and 757 liters (196 gals.) of fresh water. The USCG certified, Subchapter K ferry was delivered in July 2019.