Silver Ships refurbishes Alabama bridge inspection dive boat

Silver Ships re-delivered an Alabama DOT dive boat after a refurbishment. Silver Ships photo
Silver Ships, Theodore, Ala., recently refurbishment a 29’x9′ Alabama Department of Transportation (ALDOT) dive team boat the yard originally designed and built in 1992.

Only the original aluminum hull and pilothouse remained after the refurbishment. Silver Ships photo

The aluminum vessel has been in service since that time. ALDOT came to Silver Ships for updates and repairs earlier this year and the repairs were completed in November. The boat is used to facilitate the inspection of bridges both above and below the water throughout the state and serves as a platform to support diving operations. The vessel was configured to contain all the necessary dive and safety gear for the team to complete their missions.

Main propulsion comes from twin Mercury Verado outboards, producing 250 hp each. Other changes included a new navigation system, featuring a Humminbird Solix 15, all new LED lighting throughout the vessel, generator and air conditioning.

Silver Ships officials said that only the aluminum house and hull were retained. Everything else is new. The shipyard added that the boat is ready for another 25 years of use by the ALDOT.

