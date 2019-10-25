Nichols Brothers parent adds ship repair facility

Ice Cap Holdings LLC has expanded its shipyard portfolio to include a service and repair facility in Everett, Wash. Everett Ship Repair LLC (ESR) was established earlier this month by Ice Cap, the parent company of Nichols Brothers Boat Builders (Ice Floe LLC).

The expansion creates gives the company newbuild expertise with Nichols Brothers and repair and service capabilities at ESR.

Everett Ship Repair will focus on vessel repair, maintenance and conversion with key customers including commercial operators, government agencies and military vessels. The new ESR location in Everett is strategically located within Puget Sound, offering drydock and pier side services for vessels under 430 feet.

ESR recently purchased the Faithful Servant a drydock formerly located in Bellingham, Wash. The 492’x148’ drydock arrived in Everett on Oct. 1. The Faithful Servant is capable of docking vessels up to 430’ in length with a beam of 110’ and maximum draft of 32’. The lifting capacity for the drydock is 7,800 LT. In addition to the drydock, ESR has approximately 500’ of dock side available for in-water service and support.

Ice Cap Holdings CEO Gavin Higgins will manage the new sister companies. “This is a very exciting expansion” Higgins said in a statement. “ESR will mirror Nichols Brothers’ culture, values and training, and together we will offer outstanding shipbuilding from new construction to service and repair”.

Nichols Brothers will continue business as usual at it Freeland, Wash., shipyard, supporting ESR as necessary. NBBB is currently building two new Kitsap Transit passenger only ferries and four new Foss Maritime tractor tugs, as well as a complete rebuild of Golden Gate Ferry‘s Sonoma, a 630-passenger ferry built in 1976.