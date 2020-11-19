Nichols Brothers launches third of four ASD-90 tugs for Foss

The third of four 100’x40′ ASD-90-class tugs for Foss Maritime, the Leisa Florence, was launched at Nichols Brothers Boat Builders (NBBB) yesterday.

The tugs are designed by Jensen Maritime Consultants, Seattle. The Z-drive tractor tugs are built to Coast Guard Subchapter “M” regulatory standards, with ABS loadline certification, and UWILD notation.

The Leisa Florence is equipped with two MTU series 4000 Tier 4 main engines, coupled to Kongsberg US255 azimuth thrusters. The propulsion package will produce over 90 tons of bollard pull giving the tug extra pulling power and maneuverability.

The new tug is also outfitted with Mackay Marine Electronics and Markey winches forward for ship assist and aft for barge towing.

Foss welcomed the tugs Jamie Ann and the Sarah Avrick into its fleet in April and September respectfully. The Leisa Florence will join the fleet in December after final outfitting and trials are completed at NBBB.

“The launch of every vessel is a special moment in its construction, bringing the boat into its natural environment,” NBBB CEO Gavin Higgins said in a statement announcing the launch. “We are very proud of the opportunity Foss has given us with this series of tugs. The team has worked very hard to complete all three vessels in these difficult and challenging times, with the forth vessel coming shortly.”

NBBB has more than 55 years of experience in vessel construction, repair and conversion.