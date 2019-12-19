Moose Boats building new patrol boat for California

Moose Boats, a boat designer and manufacturer in the San Francisco Bay Area, was awarded a contract from the Santa Cruz Port District for the construction of a Moose Boats M3 Walk Around Cabin 34’x9’6″ patrol boat for Santa Cruz Harbor Patrol.

Twin Yamaha 300-hp four stroke outboard engines will power the 34′ aluminum monohull which features a redesigned cabin to offer optimal visibility and ergonomics for a two person crew with frequent requirement to transit all deck areas. In addressing the requirements of Santa Cruz Harbor Patrol, the new walk around cabin variant features full standing height sized side sliding doors on both the port and starboard sides, forward raked windshields and overhead pilot windows for coming alongside piers and large vessels.

Rescue notches with retractable self-stowing rails to keep the crew safe underway will be incorporated into the port and starboard bulwarks adjacent to the cockpit to facilitate boarding and recoveries. Moose Boats’ high freeboard bulwarks and deep collar profile provide a dry ride in heavy weather and Santa Cruz Harbor Patrol selected the M3 over its competition for its minimal trim change while transitioning from displacement through to planing speeds. This is particularly important on Monterey Bay so the crew can operate at a speed which best suits the comfort and safety of the occupants in varied sea-states without a loss of forward visibility over the bow. Widely offset 12″x18″ Lenco trim tabs will enable the crew to tune the M3 for optimal ride at any point of sail.

Navigation electronics will consist of a Raymarine multifunction display, radar, and Seastar EPS steering will allow Santa Cruz Harbor Patrol to integrate an Optimus 360 maneuvering system in the future. Dual ElectroGuard impressed current anti-corrosion devices will protect the M3’s hull in Santa Cruz Harbor’s electrical environment.

The new M3 monohull walk around cabin, co-developed with Santa Cruz Harbor Patrol, encapsulates the unmistakable signature profile, ergonomics, fit and finish and quality of the Moose Boats M1 and M2 catamarans in a more compact and nimble platform. The M3 provides a generous walk around area while still enabling transit between the helm and navigator seats. Moose Boats remains in a constant state of evolution and advancement thanks to the collaborative input of the first responders who own and operate our vessels making our boats continually more adaptable to the critical public safety roles they serve.

“The Santa Cruz Harbor Patrol provides boating safety and enforcement services in the north Monterey Bay. There are no other federal, state, or local agencies in the County of Santa Cruz that readily maintain a rescue/enforcement vessel, making Santa Cruz Harbor Patrol the only immediately available first-responders,” Blake Anderson, Santa Cruz Harbor interim harbormaster. “The United States Coast Guard Station Monterey is the closest fully staffed maritime resource available and is located 26 miles away, with a typical response time to the Santa Cruz area in the 1-2 hour range. As a result, Santa Cruz Harbor Patrol immediately responds to all marine incidents within the northern Monterey Bay.”

The Santa Cruz and Monterey Bay area is home to world class fishing, sailing and surfing, and recreational and commercial water use is extremely high within the county. The Santa Cruz Harbor Patrol provides first-responder service to these users and provides aid during times of emergency and distress. Harbor Patrol officers are well trained, proactive on the water, and highly committed to promoting boating safety and enforcement. In the last eight years, Harbor Patrol officers have performed 407 search and rescue missions and have saved dozens of lives.

The Harbor Patrol currently operates a 28′ aluminum RIB as its primary response vessel. Unfortunately, there have been many occasions in which Harbor Patrol officers have had to discontinue their response to a marine incident due to unsafe heavy weather. After an extensive research period, Harbor Patrol staff has identified the 34′ Moose Boats M3 Monohull as the ideal rescue and enforcement platform for the north Monterey Bay area. The increased capabilities and crew safety features of the M3 will allow the Harbor Patrol to continue serving the needs of the community and boating public on the Central Coast for decades to come while keeping personnel and the public safe.

The procurement of the new patrol vessel would not be possible without the generous grant funding, in the amount of $519,400, provided by the State of California Natural Resources Agency. In addition, the Santa Cruz Port District would like to acknowledge the following entities and individuals for their contribution toward making this project a reality: