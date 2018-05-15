Master Marine delivers third towboat to Waterfront Services

Master Marine, Bayou La Batre, Ala., has delivered the third of four 67’x28′ towboats, Sam P. Hise, to Waterfront Services Co. Each boat is powered by a pair of Y3MPTAW Mitsubishi 803-hp (at 1,400 rpm) Tier 3 diesel marine engines coupled to Twin Disc MG-5321 marine gears with 5:1 reduction ratios and E300 electronic controls with R.W. Fernstrum Inc. keel coolers. Laborde Products Inc. supplied the engines.

Electrical power comes from twin Northern Lights M65C13.2S Tier 3 electronic controlled generators, sparking 65 kW of electrical power each. A pair of Sound Propeller Services Inc. 70″x 48″ 4-bladed stainless steel propellers provide thrust through two J&S Machine Works Inc. 7″ ABS Grade 2 propeller shafts with all Thordon Marine Industries Corp. bearings, Thorplas bushings and shaft seals.

Gulf Coast Air & Hydraulics Inc. provided the steering system and a pair of Quincy F325 reciprocating air compressors. Schuyler Maritime LLC provided 11”x18″ rubber fendering around the entire perimeter of the vessel along with the push knees, fleet deck with MMI-installed weld caps between all fenders. R.S. Price & Son Inc. provided Mitsubishi mini-split heat pump HV AC system on all interior spaces with Blakeney Marine providing all custom woodwork and interior finishes.

Donavon Marine provided the large aluminum Diamond Sea Glaze windows and Dales Welding and Fabricators LLC supplied the aluminum exterior doors. In addition, Dickson Marine Supply provided a pair of Wintech 40-ton deck winches and New World Inc. provided all of the electronics and communications for the vessel.

Capacities for the Sam P. Hise include 10,400 gals. of fuel, 4,359 gals. potable water and 9,500 gals. ballast water along with providing a maximum 7’9″ working draft.