Master Boat Builders delivers another ATB tug to Kirby

New 109' ATB tug was built at Master Boat Builders for Kirby Offshore. Ken Hocke photo
Master Boat Builders, Bayou La Batre, Ala., has delivered the new 109’x36’x18’3″ ATB tug Cape Lookout to Kirby Offshore Marine, Houston.

Designed by Guarino & Cox, Covington, La., the Cape Lookout, which has a steel hull and an aluminum tower, is powered by a pair of Tier 4 Caterpillar 3516E diesel engines, each producing 2,501 hp at 1,600 rpm. The Cats connect to 120″x78″, 5-bladed stainless-steel Hung Shin wheels through Reintjes WAF 1173 marine gears with 7.429:1 reduction ratios. The propulsion package gives the new tug a running speed of 13 knots and a bollard pull of 48.19 metric tons. The tug has a 15′ draft.

The new tug will use a Beacon Findland barge coupling system to attach to its barge. Master Boat Builders photo

Ship’s service power is the responsibility of three John Deere-powered 6068AFM85 gensets, sparking 150-kW of electrical power each. Rio Controls & Hydraulics provided the five-station propulsion controls and full follow-up steering system featuring two 40-hp hydraulic units and two 7″x4″ cylinders.

Capacities include 86,114 gals. of fuel; 9,550 gals. urea; and 8,174 gals. fresh water. Other features of the new tug are a Beacon Findland JAK-400PHL-L Hydralok barge coupling system, New World Electronics 2518277554 electronics suite, six staterooms with 10 berths, two Coastal Marine Equipment C14-3.5-61-131 35,000 lbs., 15-hp rated capstans, and an EMS PMS 9000 alarm and monitoring system with a tank level system.

Cape Lookout is ABS classed Maltese Cross A-1, AMS, Towing Vessel, ABCU, UWILD, ABS Loadline, greater than 500 tons ITC and greater than 300 tons regulatory. The new tug is also built to USCG-certified Subchapter M standards.

The tug was delivered in September 2018.

 

