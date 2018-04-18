Marad makes $20 million in small shipyard grants available

On Monday, the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Maritime Administration announced the availability of $19.6 million in federal funding to support capital improvements and employee training at small U.S. shipyards.

The grants are provided through the Small Shipyard Grant Program, and help eligible shipyards modernize operations, increase efficiency and reap the benefits of increased productivity.

“Our country’s infrastructure relies on the success of our shipyards, ports, and waterways. This grant program helps provide workers with the training they need to succeed in the 21st century economy,” said Transportation Secretary Elaine L. Chao.

U.S. shipyards continue to create new jobs and strengthen the economy. In 2013, U.S. shipbuilders directly employed 110,000 U.S. workers and produced $37.3 billion in gross domestic product (GDP), according to the DOT.

The grants, available to U.S. shipyards with less than 1,200 production employees, support a variety of projects. This includes capital and related improvements as well as equipment upgrades that foster ship construction, repair and reconfiguration. The grants can also be used to cultivate maritime training programs intended to enhance employee skills and productivity.

“These grants will help small shipyards continue to build top-of-the-line vessels in addition to creating jobs and supporting economic growth in their local communities,” said Maritime Administrator Mark H. Buzby.

Applications for the grants are due by May 22, and Marad intends to award grants no later than July 23. Additional information can be found at https://www.marad.dot.gov/ships-and-shipping/small-shipyard-grants/or by contacting David M. Heller, director, Office of Shipyards and Marine Engineering, Maritime Administration, 1200 New Jersey Ave., S.E., Washington, DC 20590; David.Heller@dot.gov.