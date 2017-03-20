Subscribe Advertise Contact

Life Proof delivers patrol boat to North Carolina

By on
Full cabin patrol boat for North Carolina. Life Proof Boats photo
Full cabin patrol boat for North Carolina. Life Proof Boats photo

Life Proof Boats, Bremerton, Wash., has delivered a 27’6″x10’x28″, full cabin, 1/4″ 5086 H32 aluminum alloy patrol boat to the Cornelius (N.C.) Police Department. The new boat has a 22″ draft.

Designed by Life Proof’s Micah Bowers, the new vessel is powered by twin Honda BF 250 outboards, producing 250 hp at 5,800 rpm each. The engines feature 14 5/8″x19″, stainless steel, 4-bladed propellers. The propulsion package gives the boat a speed of 47 knots.

Other features include a Honda Glendinning dual engine, dual station controls, a Sea Star HH6541-3 hydraulic steering helm, capacities of 127 gals. of fuel, 6.6 gals. diesel, and a 66″x90″ rear cargo deck. Ship’s service power comes from a Blue Sea BS 8405 110v system breaker panel with digital display and a Blue Sea BS 8689 12v battery bank switch panel. There is room for a crew of six and 14 passengers.

The electronics suite includes a Garmin GPSMAP 7612 multitouch widescreen chartplotter and GMR18HD radar, Hibright 10.4″ waterproof LCD screen, and a FLIR M-625XP IR camera.

Other equipment aboard the boat includes a FAST foam buoyancy collar system with PRC cutout for enhanced entry/egress, two Shockwave 52 G-series helm seats, Webasto AT40 12v forced air diesel heater, Whelen Liberty II 48″ light bar and siren, bow door with telescoping dive ladder, and ACR RCL-100D 200,000CD searchlight.

 

About the author

Ken Hocke

Ken Hocke has been the senior editor of WorkBoat since 1999. He was the associate editor of WorkBoat from 1997 to 1999. Prior to that, he was the editor of the Daily Shipping Guide, a transportation daily in New Orleans. He has written for other publications including The Times-Picayune. He graduated from Louisiana State University with an arts and sciences degree, with a concentration in English, in 1978.

Leave A Reply

Privacy Policy | Terms of Use | Locations | Events, Products & Services
© Diversified Communications. All rights reserved.