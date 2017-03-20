Life Proof delivers patrol boat to North Carolina

Life Proof Boats, Bremerton, Wash., has delivered a 27’6″x10’x28″, full cabin, 1/4″ 5086 H32 aluminum alloy patrol boat to the Cornelius (N.C.) Police Department. The new boat has a 22″ draft.

Designed by Life Proof’s Micah Bowers, the new vessel is powered by twin Honda BF 250 outboards, producing 250 hp at 5,800 rpm each. The engines feature 14 5/8″x19″, stainless steel, 4-bladed propellers. The propulsion package gives the boat a speed of 47 knots.

Other features include a Honda Glendinning dual engine, dual station controls, a Sea Star HH6541-3 hydraulic steering helm, capacities of 127 gals. of fuel, 6.6 gals. diesel, and a 66″x90″ rear cargo deck. Ship’s service power comes from a Blue Sea BS 8405 110v system breaker panel with digital display and a Blue Sea BS 8689 12v battery bank switch panel. There is room for a crew of six and 14 passengers.

The electronics suite includes a Garmin GPSMAP 7612 multitouch widescreen chartplotter and GMR18HD radar, Hibright 10.4″ waterproof LCD screen, and a FLIR M-625XP IR camera.

Other equipment aboard the boat includes a FAST foam buoyancy collar system with PRC cutout for enhanced entry/egress, two Shockwave 52 G-series helm seats, Webasto AT40 12v forced air diesel heater, Whelen Liberty II 48″ light bar and siren, bow door with telescoping dive ladder, and ACR RCL-100D 200,000CD searchlight.