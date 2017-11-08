Ingalls ‘Shipyard of the Future’ upgrades welding automation

Pemamek Ltd. is delivering hi-tech PEMA welding automation to Mississippi-based Ingalls Shipbuilding’s Pascagoula shipyard. The extensive and technologically advanced automation solutions provide Ingalls improved panel production and enhanced workflow.

To signal its decisiveness to maintain the position as the world’s leading and most modern shipyard, in 2014 the Mississippi-based Ingalls Shipbuilding kicked off the extensive “Shipyard of the Future” initiative. Ingalls Shipbuilding is a subsidiary of the Huntington Ingalls Industries, which is the U.S.’s largest military shipbuilding company and provider of professional services to partners in government and industry.

The multiyear initiative includes significant investments in modern infrastructure and manufacturing equipment, as well as technologically advanced procedure and processes. The planned investments is designed to result in raised level of automation, enhanced production quality and improved workflow.

Now in its third year of the modernization implementations, Ingalls Shipbuilding has agreed with Pemamek to acquire large-scale PEMA welding automation solutions to its Pascagoula shipyard. The agreed large-scale automation solutions are described as the most advanced not only in America, but also in the entire world.

The extensive delivery encompasses a state-of-the-art plate lengthening line, that can feed two complete modern flat panel lines simultaneously, and several other highly advanced solutions like robotized welding and integrated milling and welding applications.

One of the plate joining stations uses a laser-hybrid arc welding (LHAW) process combined with tandem MAG and is capable of welding plates up to 60′ in length from one side and starting from thicknesses as low as 4 mm. The advanced welding processes together with integrated milling will provide precise seam preparation and efficient welding for the entire length of plates.

In the LHAW panel line, one of the advanced features is a fully automated robotized welding of entire panel stiffening. The solution includes multiple robots utilizing the hi-tech programming and control software, PEMA WeldControl 200. The software guarantees effortless management and communication between material, machinery and operator.

Each of the solutions is fully customized and they are the outcome from the close to two-year collaboration including detailed discussions and careful planning between the teams of Ingalls and Pemamek.

The delivery is entirely a turn-key project, so in addition to all-round installation and training services, also technical and production support services are included.

