Harvey Gulf signs charter extension for MPSV through 2018

Harvey Gulf International Marine announced this week that it has secured a charter extension for the multi-purpose support vessel Harvey Deep-Sea through December 31, 2018. Combined with its recent announcement of four long-term vessel charters, Harvey Gulf continues to buck the “spot-work” only trend that has been pervasive throughout the ongoing industry downturn for vessel operators.

The Harvey Deep-Sea is equipped with a 165-ton NOV heave-compensated, knuckle boom crane, 15’x18′ moon pool, S92 helideck, and has capacity for two ROVs and 70 persons on board. The offshore vessel is also equipped with liquid mud and dry bulk tanks for traditional OSV operations and, consistent with Harvey Gulf’s environmental protectionist reputation, has Enviro+ and Green Passport certifications.

“The extension of the Deep-Sea’s charter through December 2018 further reinforces Harvey Gulf’s model of designing vessels for our customers’ needs and demonstrating operational excellence through minimal downtime, continually achieving our ‘Goal Zero’ safety record, and protecting the environment,” Harvey Gulf CEO Shane Guidry said in a statement announcing the deal. “The result is that our customers want to keep our vessels.”